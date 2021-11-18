Alan B. Levan Buys 6,229 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan bought 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $193,846.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $666.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $219,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

