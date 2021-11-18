Alan B. Levan Buys 6,229 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Stock

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan bought 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $193,846.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BVH stock opened at $31.77 on Thursday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $666.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $219,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
