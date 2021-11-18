Marshall Wace LLP Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,069 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,752,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,568,000 after acquiring an additional 529,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after acquiring an additional 73,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 8.5%.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

