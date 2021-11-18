Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 11,511.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 3,505,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 31.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 97.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $5,022,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. OPKO Health has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.70.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.