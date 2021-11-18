Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 11,511.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 3,505,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 31.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 97.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $5,022,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. OPKO Health has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.70.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

