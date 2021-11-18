Mariner LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,825,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $52.89 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

