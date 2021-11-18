Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,017 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Woodward worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $115.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.41. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

