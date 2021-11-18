Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 37,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.86. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -67.35%.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

