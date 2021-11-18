Critical Review: ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) versus salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, salesforce.com has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ImageWare Systems and salesforce.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 2.18 -$7.25 million ($0.01) -3.00 salesforce.com $21.25 billion 14.19 $4.07 billion $2.49 123.70

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than ImageWare Systems. ImageWare Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of salesforce.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems 286.20% -55.16% 89.37% salesforce.com 9.99% 7.15% 4.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ImageWare Systems and salesforce.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A salesforce.com 0 6 32 2 2.90

salesforce.com has a consensus target price of $319.69, indicating a potential upside of 3.79%. Given salesforce.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe salesforce.com is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Summary

salesforce.com beats ImageWare Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform. The firm also provides guidance, support, training, and advisory services. The company was founded by Marc Russell Benioff, Parker Harris, David Moellenhoff and Frank Dominguez in February 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

