Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 48,693 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,693 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

KSU opened at $304.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $185.19 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.