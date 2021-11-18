The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NAPA opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

