Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 11,283 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 32.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $115.10 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.92 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.13.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

