H Michael Krimbill Purchases 59,800 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 59,800 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, H Michael Krimbill bought 40,200 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $174,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, H Michael Krimbill acquired 150,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $308.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 1,604.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 335,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.