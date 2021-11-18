-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Aqua Metals reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQMS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 321.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 42,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 19.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $8.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

