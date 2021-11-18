Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.85

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.77, with a volume of 4100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

BANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 364.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 210,068 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Banc of California by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

