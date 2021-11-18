Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.09

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 28238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,064 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after buying an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,049,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after buying an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

