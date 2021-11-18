Capital One Financial Weighs in on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.95.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $254.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $260.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,453 shares of company stock valued at $17,850,206. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 500,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,074,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.