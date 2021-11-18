Decentralized Machine Learning Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,395.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $314,303.77 and approximately $2,395.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00222360 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.