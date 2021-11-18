Brokerages Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.76. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $13.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.11 to $15.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $231.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $230.30 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.90.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

