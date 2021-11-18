Golden Green Inc. Grows Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $222.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

