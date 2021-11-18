Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 10,440 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $1,204,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,642,699.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $115.99 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.75.
Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.
