Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 10,440 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $1,204,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,642,699.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $115.99 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $1,643,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.3% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

