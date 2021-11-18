Golden Green Inc. Sells 994 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 36.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 16.2% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 377,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $56,424,257.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,239,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,578,826.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $141.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.21. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

