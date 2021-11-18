Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after purchasing an additional 554,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,155,000 after purchasing an additional 233,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Silgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after acquiring an additional 77,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after acquiring an additional 567,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

