Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner Sells 6,500 Shares

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $774,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00.

Shares of CDAY opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.67 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,829,000 after buying an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

