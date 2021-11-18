Brokerages Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Announce $3.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.49. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $3.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $221.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

