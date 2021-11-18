VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 63.9% in October

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the October 14th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $68.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.