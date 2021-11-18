Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) PT Lowered to $14.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HARP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of HARP opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.64% and a negative return on equity of 69.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

