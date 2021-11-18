Richard J. Poulton Sells 10,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MDRX opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

