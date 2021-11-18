Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.45. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.