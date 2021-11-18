Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Sells $146,000.00 in Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CDE opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.73. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,483,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,590 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.