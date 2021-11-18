Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report $2.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Olin reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,191,167 shares of company stock worth $159,676,391. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $62.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

