Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives $36.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLA. Needham & Company LLC cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $280,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $79,503.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 537,020 shares of company stock valued at $18,194,707. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Medallia by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 154,831 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Medallia by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 375,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 324,611 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth $3,939,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Medallia by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth $1,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

