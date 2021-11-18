Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives €33.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €33.95 ($39.94).

UN01 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

ETR UN01 opened at €38.45 ($45.24) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.91. Uniper has a 12-month low of €27.08 ($31.86) and a 12-month high of €39.34 ($46.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

