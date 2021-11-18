Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $32.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OXY stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,480,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,806,000 after purchasing an additional 292,418 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 960.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 865,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 783,803 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

