Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.110-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

Teradata stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. Teradata has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.22.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

