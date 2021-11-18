Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 18.90%.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Park City Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park City Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Park City Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.