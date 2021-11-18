Man Group plc Takes $1.34 Million Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

