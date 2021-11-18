Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,954,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $40,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.