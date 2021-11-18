Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,276 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth about $3,030,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 226.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 323,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 224,742 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth $2,011,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 275.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 198,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 146,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth about $1,137,000.

NASDAQ:SPKBU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

