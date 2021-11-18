Man Group plc Buys New Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

SQSP opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.14.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

