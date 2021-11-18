Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Trading Up 5.7%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.96 and last traded at $120.96. Approximately 17,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 781,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.41.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,952. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 72.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.