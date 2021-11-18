Analysts Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.45). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.93) to ($6.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZLAB. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.45.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $4,165,761.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,745,290. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $90.68 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.