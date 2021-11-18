PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) Stock Price Down 4.2%

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.99. 1,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PB Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PB Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of PB Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PB Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,384,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

