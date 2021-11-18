Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.89

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.89 and traded as high as $40.35. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 32,546,946 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 98.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,809,000 after buying an additional 17,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,165,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974,481 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,256,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556,042 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 682.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,825,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,723,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

