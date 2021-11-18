Analysts Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) PT at $20.86

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

