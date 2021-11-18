Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.44

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.44 and traded as high as $17.36. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 129,401 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $662.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.