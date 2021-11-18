Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Declines By 67.4%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the October 14th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Discovery stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. Discovery has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

