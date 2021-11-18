Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Declines By 67.4%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the October 14th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Discovery stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. Discovery has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
