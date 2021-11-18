BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.26

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.26 and traded as high as C$14.14. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$14.08, with a volume of 3,132,671 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65.

In related news, Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$8,168,186.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,669,476 shares in the company, valued at C$68,634,741.26. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$57,272.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80. Insiders sold 566,491 shares of company stock worth $8,307,609 over the last ninety days.

About BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

