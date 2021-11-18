Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $454.84

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $454.84 and traded as high as $467.02. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $453.50, with a volume of 1,516 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.80.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.06 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 80.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.