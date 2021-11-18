SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $391,310.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00067744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00088838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,026.49 or 0.99345191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.22 or 0.07000220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

