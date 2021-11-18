Gather 1-Day Volume Tops $1.87 Million (GTH)

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Gather coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges. Gather has a market cap of $20.67 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gather has traded 70.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00222360 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About Gather

Gather is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network . The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

