Aeon Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $8.54 million and $4,198.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.61 or 0.00403282 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AEONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.